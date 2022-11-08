Former NBA star Dwight Howard to pay for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards

1/6

Former NBA center Dwight Howard spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Former NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard signed to play for the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced on the Taiwan-based basketball team's social media accounts. Howard revealed the signing Monday on the Leopards' Twitter and Facebook accounts. Advertisement

"Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard, a.k.a. Superman," Howard said. "I am so, so excited and I can't wait to touch down in Taiwan and start playing for the Taoyuan City Leopards.

"This is my third time in Taiwan. I haven't been in so long. I can't wait to see the fans and eat the food and have the best time ever and bring the championship to Taoyuan City. Let's go! It's time to go, baby. I'll see you in Taoyuan City."

Howard, 36, spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The free agent center averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game over his 18-year NBA tenure.

He also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

"I'm coming with open arms, big hugs and big smiles," Howard said.

The Leopards play in the T1 League, which was founded in 2021. They lost their first two preseason games in October. The Leopards will face the Tainan TSG GhostHawks on Friday in their season opener.