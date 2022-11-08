Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 8, 2022 / 7:51 AM

Former NBA star Dwight Howard to pay for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards

By Alex Butler
1/6
Former NBA center Dwight Howard spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d09c5a17dd1486366a5d2a01f7c58dc6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former NBA center Dwight Howard spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Former NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard signed to play for the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced on the Taiwan-based basketball team's social media accounts.

Howard revealed the signing Monday on the Leopards' Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Advertisement

"Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard, a.k.a. Superman," Howard said. "I am so, so excited and I can't wait to touch down in Taiwan and start playing for the Taoyuan City Leopards.

"This is my third time in Taiwan. I haven't been in so long. I can't wait to see the fans and eat the food and have the best time ever and bring the championship to Taoyuan City. Let's go! It's time to go, baby. I'll see you in Taoyuan City."

Howard, 36, spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The free agent center averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game over his 18-year NBA tenure.

He also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

"I'm coming with open arms, big hugs and big smiles," Howard said.

The Leopards play in the T1 League, which was founded in 2021. They lost their first two preseason games in October. The Leopards will face the Tainan TSG GhostHawks on Friday in their season opener.

Read More

Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested for battery at McDonald's Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K

Latest Headlines

Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested for battery at McDonald's
NBA // 2 days ago
Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested for battery at McDonald's
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Gordon, a former player for the Chicago Bulls, was arrested for battery on Saturday after he allegedly attacked two security guards at a McDonald's.
Nike breaks with Kyrie Irving over alleged anti-Semitism controversy
NBA // 3 days ago
Nike breaks with Kyrie Irving over alleged anti-Semitism controversy
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets amid an anti-Semitism controversy.
Nets' Kyrie Irving 'deeply sorry' for hurting Jewish community
NBA // 3 days ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving 'deeply sorry' for hurting Jewish community
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said he is "deeply sorry" for hurting the Jewish community a week after he posted a link to an anti-Semitic film on Twitter and hours after he was suspended for at least five games.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk
NBA // 4 days ago
Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray completed one of the most impressive dunks of the young NBA season when he took flight for a blind, one-handed, reverse slam in a Denver Nuggets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay after antisemitism controversy
NBA // 4 days ago
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay after antisemitism controversy
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that Kyrie Irving would be suspended for at least five games after he chose not to apologize for posting a link to a film that has been viewed as antisemitic.
Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K
NBA // 5 days ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving takes 'responsibility' for promoting anti-Semitic movie, donates $500K
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving said he takes "responsibility" for a Twitter post's "negative impact" on the Jewish community, he opposes "hatred" and donated $500,000 after he promoted an anti-Semitic film on the social media platform.
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash
NBA // 6 days ago
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the team announced Tuesday.
NBA denounces hate speech amid Kyrie Irving 'antisemitism' controversy
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA denounces hate speech amid Kyrie Irving 'antisemitism' controversy
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The NBA released a statement Saturday denouncing hate speech after Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets appeared to promote a film that has been described as antisemitic.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
NBA // 1 week ago
Mavericks' Luka Doncic uses 'fun' to propel 41-point triple-double, win over Nets
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic performed a 41-point, 14-assist, 11-rebound triple-double to help the Dallas Mavericks overcome terrific efforts from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and beat the Brooklyn Nets to move to 2-2 on the season.
Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets, coach Nash ejected for first time
NBA // 1 week ago
Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Nets, coach Nash ejected for first time
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points to pace a win over the Brooklyn Nets and extend the Milwaukee Bucks' undefeated run to start the 2022 season. Steve Nash received his first career ejection as a coach in the loss.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs among injured in NFL's Week 9
Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs among injured in NFL's Week 9
Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start
Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
Flightline retired after Breeders' Cup win
Flightline retired after Breeders' Cup win
Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second Cup Series Championship
Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second Cup Series Championship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement