Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (pictured) and guard Jordan Poole got into an altercation Wednesday at practice. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are reviewing a physical altercation that occurred between forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports that Green and Poole got into the scuffle Wednesday in San Francisco. The incident is expected to result in some form of disciplinary action. Advertisement

Sources told ESPN and the Athletic that Green punched Poole during the exchange and later apologized.

Green, 32, is entering his 11th season with the Warriors, but is only under contract through the upcoming campaign. He has a $27.5 million player option for 2023-24.

The four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, four-time champion, seven-time All-Defensive Team selection and 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game last season.

Poole, 23, joined the Warriors as the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The three-year veteran averaged a career-high 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game in 2021-22. He will play under a $3.9 million team option in 2022-23, but is currently involved in contract extension negotiations.

The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game at 8:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco. They also will host the Lakers on Oct. 18 in their first regular-season game.