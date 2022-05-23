Trending
May 23, 2022 / 2:24 PM

Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics

By Alex Butler
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro sustained a groin injury in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals and won't play in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday in Boston. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, May 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat will be without guard Tyler Herro for Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, the team said Monday. Herro sustained a groin injury in Game 3.

The Heat face the Celtics in Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Monday at TD Garden in Boston. The Heat also said forwards Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker, guard/forward Max Strus and guards Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent will warm up with "the intent to play" against the Celtics.

"This is what this series is. It's not exclusive to us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Sunday in Boston. "They are dealing with their fair share of bumps and bruises. This is just competition at its highest point."

Butler sustained a knee injury in the first half and did not return during the Heat's 109-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 on Saturday in Boston. His team-leading 28.1 points per game this postseason are second only to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic among active players.

Herro told reporters Monday that he plans to return for Game 5. He said he sustained his groin injury in the third quarter of Game 3. The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game this season.

The Celtics said Sunday night that guard Marcus Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year, is questionable to play in Game 4 due to a right ankle sprain. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who sustained a right cervical nerve impingement in Game 3, is probable. Celtics forward Robert Williams is questionable due to left knee soreness.

Tatum averaged 22 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists per game through the first three games of the series, but was held to just 10 points in Game 3.

Game 4 will air on ABC. Game 5 will be Wednesday in Miami. Game 6, if necessary, will be Friday in Boston.

