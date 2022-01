Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L), shown March 16, 2021, suffered the head injury during Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz placed All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in the concussion protocol Tuesday, the team announced. Mitchell took an inadvertent hit from Russell Westbrook before halftime during Monday night's 101-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team said Mitchell began experiencing concussion-like symptoms after the game. Advertisement

The Jazz subsequently listed Mitchell as out for Wednesday night's matchup against the Houston Rockets. The two-time All-Star selection also is in jeopardy of missing additional contests, including Friday's home game against the Detroit Pistons.

The only other player on the Jazz's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Rockets is center Hassan Whiteside, who remains in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

Mitchell finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Monday's loss to the Lakers. He has averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and four rebounds across 40 games this season for the Jazz, who were in fourth in the Western Conference standings entering Tuesday night.

The Jazz (29-15) are scheduled to host the Rockets (13-32) at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.