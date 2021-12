Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, shown May 16, 2021, is in his second season as head coach of the Rockets. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas left the court during the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of dehydration, the team announced. Silas motioned to Rockets assistant coach John Lucas to take over the team as he walked off the floor late in the first quarter. Silas remained in the locker room for the rest of the first half. Advertisement

The Rockets told reporters that Silas was receiving fluids from the medical staff. Lucas continued to serve as interim coach when the team returned to the court for the second half, and Houston eventually ruled out Silas for the remainder of the contest.

After the Rockets' 124-89 loss to the Cavaliers, Lucas said Silas felt "dizzy." However, Lucas noted that everyone was unaware that Silas was ill until the coach told Lucas he would have to take over the team.

"He's OK, he's better," Lucas said. "We were slowly drifting when [Silas] left and we lost our composure for about five minutes after. They just had us at everything."

The 48-year-old Silas is in his second season as head coach of the Rockets. He has compiled a 26-73 record at the helm of Houston.