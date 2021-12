Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, shown June 24, 2019, bought the small town from a friend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban bought the entire town of Mustang, Texas, which sits about 60 miles south of Dallas in Navarro County. Cuban confirmed his purchase of the 77-acre town in an email to the Dallas Morning News on Thursday. Advertisement

"I don't know what if anything I will do with it," Cuban told the newspaper, which also reported that Cuban bought the town from a friend who needed to sell it.

The town was founded in the early 1970s and has a population of just 21 people, according to the latest census data, making it the least populous town in the Lone Star State.

Other notable attractions of Mustang include a vacant trailer park and an abandoned strip club where a man named Fernando Ramirez was murdered in 2008. The town also features a "resident alligator" in one of its ponds, Dallas real estate broker Mike Turner told the Morning News.

It remains unclear what Cuban paid for the small town, but it was listed on the market for $4 million in 2017. According to MySanAntonio.com, that price tag was eventually dropped to $2 million.

Cuban, who has owned the NBA's Mavericks since January 2000, has an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.