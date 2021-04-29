Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3), shown April 9, also notched 11 assists in the Rockets' 143-136 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points in Thursday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the fourth-youngest player to reach that total in a single game.

Porter also notched 11 assists in the Rockets' 143-136 win over the Bucks, as he surpassed LeBron James as the youngest player ever to log a 50-point double-double with assists. Porter's stellar outing helped Houston snap its five-game losing streak.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old Porter topped his previous career best of 30 points in the second half alone, scoring 32 -- including 17 in the fourth quarter.

Porter sank nine 3-pointers on only 15 attempts in the Rockets' victory. He joined Brandon Jennings, Devin Booker and James as the only players in NBA history to score 50 points in a game before turning 21.

"After I saw the third [3-pointer] go down, I knew it was going to be a special night," said Porter, who noted that it was his first 50-point game since he was in fourth grade. "It was all up to me. I just stayed aggressive, and it was a good night."

The breakout performance came just one day after the NBA fined Porter $50,000 for violating its COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The NBA said in a statement that Porter violated the league's rules against attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people and entering bars and similar establishments when he went to a Miami club on April 19.

Porter, who has averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 assists this season, also missed three games due to the league's protocols after the violation.