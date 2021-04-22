April 22 (UPI) -- Former Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball player and NBA hopeful Terrence Clarke was killed in a car accident Thursday in the Los Angeles area, officials said.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department Valley District said the crash occurred at 2:10 p.m. PST. Investigators said Clarke ran a red light at a high rate of speed and struck a vehicle turning left.

Advertisement

Police said Clarke, who was leaving a workout with former Kentucky teammate Brandon Boston Jr., wasn't wearing his seatbelt properly. Clark was the only person in the car at the time.

Clarke's mother was at his side when he died. He was 19 years old.

"We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke," Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN in a statement. "Terrence was an incredible, hard-working young man. He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams. Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Clarke announced last month that he was entering this year's NBA Draft. He signed with Paul's Klutch Sports agency earlier this week.

Clarke, a 6-foot-7 guard and Boston native, was limited to eight games this past season because of a leg injury. He made six starts and averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists per game.