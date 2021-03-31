March 31 (UPI) -- Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, has been accepted into the University of Southern California.

Natalia, 18, and her mother, Vanessa, posted videos and photos Tuesday on social media when they learned of the acceptance. Kobe Bryant, 41, and daughter Gianna, 13, were among nine passengers who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 27, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif.

"Tears of joy," Vanessa wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "I'm so happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so proud of you. I am so proud of you! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it.

"You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate, but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"

Vanessa gifted Natalia a pair of custom Kobe signature shoes and other Trojans gear as part of the celebration.

"Every step of the way," Vanessa wrote for the caption on a post with a photo of the shoes.

Natalia smiled, ran around her house and shouted "I got in. I got in," in the video posted by her mom.

"See you soon, USC," Natalia wrote for the caption on a photo she posted Tuesday on Instagram.

Several athletes and celebrities congratulated Natalia with messages on social media, including the WNBA's Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, also congratulated Natalia on Instagram.

Natalia signed a deal with IMG models in February. She expressed an interest in fashion in a news release from IMG.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Kobe also is survived by daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. He often attended Trojans sporting events and even wore a USC jacket in one of his final interviews.