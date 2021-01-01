Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will miss his team's game Friday and also is expected to miss Sunday's game due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets are expected to be without forward Michael Porter Jr. for multiple games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Denver Post that Porter began contact tracing on Thursday and is expected to be away from the team for multiple days.

The Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns Friday and then travel for a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in Minneapolis.

NBA COVID-19 protocol requires a seven-day quarantine for anyone who has exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Porter, 22, has averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game through four games this season. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 55 appearances in 2019-20.

The Nuggets host the Suns at 9 p.m. EST Friday in Denver.