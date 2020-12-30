Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (L) scored a game-high 25 points in a win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday in Miami. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooters made an NBA-record 29 shots from 3-point range to lead the team to a 47-point triumph over the Miami Heat.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 24 points and made 6 of 10 shots from downtown in the 144-97 win on Tuesday at American Airlines Arena in Miami. Khris Middleton scored a game-high 25 points for the Bucks.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just nine points in the victory.

"It's great to see," Middleton told reporters. "He [Antetokounmpo] doesn't have to put his head down and try to create offense himself. He realizes he has shooters around him."

The Bucks raced out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter. Holiday and Brook Lopez scored 11 points apiece in the frame to help the Bucks earn a 46-26 edge to start the second quarter. Middleton then chipped in 11 points in the second quarter to lead Milwaukee to an 83-51 lead at halftime.

Holiday scored another 11 points and made three 3-pointers in the third frame as the Bucks outscored the Heat 32-24 in the frame. Milwaukee then outpaced Miami 29-22 down the stretch.

Heat guard Tyler Hero scored a team-high 23 points and had seven assists in the loss. The Bucks shot 56.9% from 3-point range in the win. Twelve Bucks players made at least one 3-pointer.

"As players, we need to do more," Herro said. "We have to make extra efforts and be locked in. Everybody knows who we are. They know the Miami Heat can play. We can't come out lackadaisical. We are getting everybody's best shot."

The Bucks (2-2) face the Heat (1-2) again at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Miami.

"It's hopefully just the first of two [wins] here," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We have to try to come out with the same edge."