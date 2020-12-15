Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a multiyear contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis, told ESPN that the extension will be for the full five-year, $228 million supermax. The supermax deal, which also includes an opt-out after the fourth year, is the largest in NBA history.

"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo posted on social media Tuesday. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next five years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

If Antetokounmpo decided to pass on the supermax offer from the Bucks, the four-time All-Star selection would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo is coming off a career year in which he became only the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Houston Rockets icon Hakeem Olajuwon.

Antetokounmpo also averaged career bests in points (29.5) and rebounds (13.6) to go with 5.6 assists per game.

"This is a big moment for me and my family and I want to thank the Bucks organization for believing in us," Antetokounmpo said in a statement after the team confirmed the signing. "You took a chance on us eight years ago and now putting my signature on a contract like this is unreal."

The Bucks selected the two-time MVP winner with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Antetokounmpo, who was born in Greece to Nigerian parents, was playing in Greece's second division before jumping to Milwaukee.

This past season, Antetokounmpo joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players to win multiple MVP awards by age 25. The "Greek Freak" repeatedly expressed interest in remaining with the Bucks under the right circumstances.

"I've been encouraged my whole career in Milwaukee," Antetokounmpo said after winning his second MVP earlier this year. "I know that we've gotten better each year, and I know that Milwaukee has great people that view every year the same I do every year, which is to play well, improve and win it all."