May 19 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bulls forward Horace Grant responded to Michael Jordan's claim in the ESPN documentary series The Last Dance that Grant leaked information to journalist Sam Smith.

Grant, making an appearance on ESPN 1000 Radio in Chicago on Tuesday, said Jordan's accusation "is a downright, outright, completely lie." In the 10-episode documentary, which concluded Sunday, Jordan alleged that Grant leaked much of the information found in Smith's famous The Jordan Rules book.

"Lie, lie, lie. ... If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men," Grant said during the radio interview. "Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [Smith's book].

"Sam and I have always been great friends. We're still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter, that he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?

"It's only a grudge, man. I'm telling you, it was only a grudge. And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. If you say something about him, he's going to cut you off, he's going to try to destroy your character."

Grant, who helped Chicago win three NBA titles from 1991-93, then brought up some of Jordan's closest friendships that have deteriorated over the years because of critical comments aimed at the Bulls icon.

"Charles Barkley, they've been friends for over 20, 30 years," Grant said. "And [Barkley] said something about Michael's management with the Charlotte Bobcats or the Charlotte Hornets, and then they haven't spoken since then.

"And my point is, he said that I was the snitch, and yet after 35 years he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammates' rooms and seeing coke, weed and women. My point is: Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What's that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that's a [expletive] snitch right there."

Grant ended the interview by saying the documentary had a biased point of view in favor of Jordan. Two of Jordan's closest associates, Estee Portnoy and Curtis Polk, were executive producers on the series.

"When that so-called documentary is about one person, basically, and he has the last word on what's going to be put out there ... it's not a documentary," Grant said. "It's his narrative of what happens in the last, quote-unquote, dance. That's not a documentary, because a whole bunch of things were cut out, edited out."