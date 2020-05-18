May 18 (UPI) -- A pair of autographed, game-worn Michael Jordan shoes sold for a record $560,000 at an auction, a sum higher than Jordan's rookie salary.

The Nike Air Jordan 1s sold Sunday at Sotheby's New York. Bidding began May 8. The size 13 and 13.5 leather and rubber sneakers feature a Chicago Bulls-themed red, white and black colorway.

Jordan wore the sneakers in 1984 and 1985. He put out his first line of signature shoes and clothes in 1984. Jordan had a $555,000 salary in 1984 before his annual basketball income jumped to more than $30 million later in his career.

Sotheby's estimated the shoes would sell for $100,000 to $150,000. The auction house set a record for a sneaker sale in July when it sold a pair of 1972 Nike running shoes called the "moon shoes" for $437,500.

The Air Jordan 1s came from the collection of Jordy Geller. Geller is the founder of the Shoezeum sneaker museum. He told the Action Network he decided to sell the shoes because of the buzz created by ESPN's The Last Dance documentary series, which profiled Jordan's final season with the Bulls.

Jordan averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds. 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a rookie. He sustained a broken foot in the third game of the 1985 season and was limited to 18 games that season.