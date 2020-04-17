April 17 (UPI) -- Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. beat Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in the championship of the NBA's first H-O-R-S-E competition airing on ESPN amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Conley beat LaVine H-O to H-O-R-S-E in the final round Thursday. The Jazz star beat former NBA star Chauncey Billups in the semifinals before advancing to the championship. LaVine edged WNBA star Allie Quigley in his semifinal matchup.

"I'm happy to have won," Conley told ESPN. "I'm a competitor at heart. Winning was always in the picture."

LaVine frequently used a very acrobatic shot against his competitors. The Bulls guard -- known for his dunks -- had to alter his style due to jams not being allowed in the competition. His regular shot included a jump toward the hoop before lifting the ball over the rim and dropping it through the net, without touching the basket.

Quigley grabbed an early lead on LaVine before he advanced by making his last three shots. He beat the WNBA star H-O to H-O-R-S-E.

Conley made his first three shots and hit a variety of trick shots to beat Billups. Conley utilized his off hand for an advantage in the shot making sequence. He advanced to the finals by beating Billups H-O to H-O-R-S-E.

Conley continued to frustrate his opponent in the final, using his right hand instead of his primary hand to swish jump shots. He made one shot by spinning it on his left hand while punching the ball with his right hand. He made another with his off hand while standing behind the backboard.

Competition sponsor State Farm will donate more than $200,000 in support of coronavirus response efforts. The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 11. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in early April that the league would not consider a potential return until May 1 at the earliest.