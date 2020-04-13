April 13 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine shut out Paul Pierce in a televised H-O-R-S-E competition, reaching the semifinals in the tournament being played amid the league's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chauncey Billups, Trae Young, Chris Paul, Mike Conley Jr., and WNBA stars Allie Quigley and Tamika Catchings also participated in the quarterfinal round Sunday on ESPN. LaVine, Billups, Conley and Quigley advanced to the semifinals.

The competitors took shots from their driveways and indoor courts, while social distancing themselves due to the pandemic.

LaVine did not draw a single letter in his H-O-R-S-E battle with Pierce. The Bulls star, known for his dunking, did not use any rim rockers to win the round, but did use his athleticism. LaVine tapped the backboard with the ball before finishing his shot on the other side of the trim twice during his bout with Pierce. He also did a left-handed layup while above the rim, without touching it. Pierce, 42, could no longer match the athleticism of his 25-year-old foe.

Quigley used her smooth shooting stroke to knock Paul out of the tournament, winning H-O-R to H-O-R-S-E. Conley earned just one letter in his win against Catchings, highlighted by a made shot off the back wall and over the backboard at in indoor court at his house.

Young was a favorite to win the competition and looked dominant early on before losing his lead against Billups. Young put three letters on the former Detroit Pistons star before he got cold and the game was tied at H-O-R. Billups then finished off the Atlanta Hawks star by making a one-legged 3-pointer and another downtown shot from out of bounds.

Young also shared his phone number -- 404-737-4344 -- during the broadcast. The Hawks star -- who competed from his driveway -- said he wants fans to reach out to him during the NBA hiatus.

"Just reach out to me. We can stay in contact that way," Young said.

The semifinals and championship for the H-O-R-S-E tournament will air at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN. Tournament sponsor State Farm plans to donate more than $200,000 in support of coronavirus relief efforts.