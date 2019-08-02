Thunder's Patrick Patterson to sign with Los Angeles Clippers after buyout

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson (54) has averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game across his NBA career. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after a contract buyout.

League sources told ESPN and the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that Patterson and the Thunder agreed to a buyout on the final season of his deal, allowing the veteran forward to enter free agency. Once his $5.7 million contract clears waivers this week, he intends to sign with the Clippers, according to ESPN.

Following the off-season acquisitions of superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers have started to build a frontcourt bench. Los Angeles currently has two roster spots available.

If Patterson joins the Clippers, he would reunite with George, his former teammate with the Thunder. Patterson spent the last two seasons with Oklahoma City but struggled to carve out a role with the franchise, averaging less than 15 minutes per game.

The Houston Rockets selected Patterson in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. In nine NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Rockets and Thunder, he has averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.