Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran guard Trey Burke

Former Washington Wizards guard Trey Burke appeared in 58 games with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks last season. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers signed former New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke to a contract.

The team announced the deal Tuesday. Financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

"Trey's experience as a ballhandler matched with his scoring ability makes him a good fit for our roster," 76ers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. "We're excited to welcome him to the 76ers and look forward to the positive impact he can have on our team."

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Burke with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Michigan. Shortly later, the T-Wolves traded his draft rights to the Utah Jazz.

Burke appeared in 58 games last season with the Knicks and Mavericks. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.

For his career, Burke has played in 361 games (128 starts) over six seasons with the Washington Wizards, Jazz, Knicks and Mavericks. He has averaged at least 10 points per game in five of his six NBA seasons.

"Excited to be here. Excited to get to work and get started," Burke said. "Let's go get this championship. Go Sixers."