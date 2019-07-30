Trending Stories

Former Minnesota Twins prospect Loek van Mil dies in accident
Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer throws ball over center-field fence in anger
Dodgers pull Joc Pederson out of game for poor effort
Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown cleared to practice after trip to NFI list
Cowboys sign RB Alfred Morris; Ezekiel Elliott training in Mexico

Egan Bernal of Colombia wins Tour de France

Philadelphia 76ers sign veteran guard Trey Burke
Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier has high ankle sprain
U.S. Navy announces death of missing sailor
Portland Trail Blazers sign CJ McCollum to $100M contract extension
Arizona Cardinals sign veteran LB Andre Branch
 
