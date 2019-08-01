Jason Kidd served as the Milwaukee Bucks' head coach from 2014 to 2018. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame point guard and former NBA head coach Jason Kidd has joined the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff, the team announced.

Kidd's last coaching job came with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks fired him in January 2018 after four-plus seasons with the franchise.

The Lakers also hired longtime NBA head coach Lionel Hollins as an assistant on Frank Vogel's staff. Coincidentally, Hollins replaced Kidd as the Nets' head coach when Kidd left Brooklyn for Milwaukee after the 2013-14 season.

"I could not be more excited about the group we've assembled," Vogel said in a news release. "Each of these guys brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will greatly impact the success of our players, as we look to build a championship-caliber team."

Kidd is 183-190 as an NBA head coach. He went 44-38 in his lone season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-14.

Kidd averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 1,391 games from 1994 to 2013. The 10-time All-Star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hollins took the Memphis Grizzlies and Nets to four postseason appearances in six years. The Nets fired him midway through the 2015-16 season.

Los Angeles went 37-45 last season. The Lakers have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.