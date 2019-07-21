Lakers star Anthony Davis would 'definitely' play for Bulls one day

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis said he hasn't ruled out playing for his hometown Chicago Bulls before he retires.

"If the opportunity ever presents itself and when that time comes, I'd definitely consider it," Davis, who was in Chicago for a Nike youth camp, told the Chicago Tribune.

Davis grew up in Englewood, Ill., a community in Chicago. He called Chicago "the Mecca of basketball" at the camp.

The New Orleans Pelicans officially traded Davis to the Lakers on July 6. He'll play at Chicago at least once next season; the NBA has not announced the Lakers' full schedule yet.

Chicago will host the 2020 All-Star Game. Davis has been an All-Star the last six years.

"We stand great," Davis said of the Lakers. "I feel very confident in our team and our roster. I'm excited about it. The league is going to be fun this year."

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocked shots in 56 games last year.