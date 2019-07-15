Warriors GM says he won't trade guard D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell was an All-Star guard with the Brooklyn Nets last year. File Photo by Nicole Sweet/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said he doesn't plan on trading new Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell after signing him earlier this off-season.

Russell, who made the All-Star Game with the Brooklyn Nets last season, joined the Warriors in a sign-and-trade deal that sent former NBA MVP Kevin Durant to Brooklyn. Russell is expected to start at shooting guard with All-Star Klay Thompson indefinitely out after tearing his ACL in the NBA Finals.

Thompson could return late in the 2019-20 season. His eventual return could mean the Warriors, who have made the NBA Finals each of the last five years, consider trading Russell to clear cap space and acquire future assets.

"We didn't sign him with the intention of just trading him," Myers said of Russell. "We haven't even seen him play in our uniform yet and a lot of people have us already trading him. That's not how we're doing it."

Russell will earn $117 million over the next four seasons.

Russell averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and seven assists in 81 games last season. He added 19.4 points and 3.6 assists in five playoff games.

Russell has averaged 16.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 272 career games. He was the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 from Ohio State University.