Warriors to acquire D'Angelo Russell in sign-and-trade with Nets

Former Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (R) averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season. File Photo by Nicole Sweet/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- D'Angelo Russell is headed to the Golden State Warriors after the team agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic Sunday night that Kevin Durant's decision to join the Nets is being turned into the sign-and-trade. Golden State is also acquiring Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham in the swap.

Russell, 23, signed a four-year, $117 million maximum contract. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game last season in 81 starts for the Nets, making his first All-Star appearance.

The Warriors also also sending Andre Iguodala and a projected 2024 first round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to create the salary cap space needed to acquire Russell.

Durant announced his decision to leave the Warriors and sign with the Nets Sunday on Instagram. Brooklyn also agreed to terms with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Russell played his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, before being traded to the Nets in 2017. He is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds for his career.