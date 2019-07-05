Snoop Dogg tries luring Kawhi Leonard to Lakers with new song

Rapper Snoop Dogg (right) is a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan and had a strong relationship with the team's late owner, Dr. Jerry Buss. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has a new celebrity trying to woo the two-time NBA Finals MVP to play for the Los Angeles Lakers: rapper and Lakers fan Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg posted a video to Twitter on Thursday featuring a song about Leonard leaving the Toronto Raptors for the Lakers. The rapper is a lifelong Lakers fan and had a strong friendship with the team's late owner, Dr. Jerry Buss.

"Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you'll be a Laker," Snoop Dogg sings to the tune of Michael Jackson's "Human Nature." "Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to L.A."

Snoop Dogg also joked about Raptors ambassador and fellow rapper Drake, saying Leonard shouldn't "do Drake that way" by re-signing with Toronto.

"I ain't got [expletive] to do but talk [expletive] to you," Snoop Dogg tells Leonard before ending the video with "Let's go Lakers!"

Leonard averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 60 games last season. He added 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds in 24 playoff games.

The 28-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Leonard has averaged 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 467 career games.