Two Kawhi Leonard billboards appear in Los Angeles

June 24 (UPI) -- Los Angeles began its pitch to lure Toronto Raptors superstar and possible free agent Kawhi Leonard with two digital billboards placed close to Staples Center.

The billboards went up over Interstate 5 in Downey, Calif., which is slightly southeast of the stadium, and encouraged the Southern California native to sign with the Clippers.

One of the images contains a personalized California license plate that reads "KAWHI," with the hashtag "#ClipperNation." The other billboard reads "King of SoCal," with the hashtag "#KAWHI2LAC."

Clippers fans in LA are really making their pitch to Kawhi. (via @AndrewGreif) pic.twitter.com/uv1bL97SG5— ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2019

League sources told ESPN on Monday that the Clippers knew nothing about the billboards. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers previously was fined $50,000 for tampering after the coach made comments about Leonard, comparing the forward to Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

Leonard, 27, can become a free agent this off-season after guiding the Raptors to their first NBA championship. League sources told Yahoo Sports on Sunday that Leonard is expected to decline his 2019-20 player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents next Sunday. No contracts can be signed until July 6.