Celtics guard Kyrie Irving says he'll sit out a few games before playoffs

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he plans sit out some of the final 11 regular season games so he can heal and avoid further injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he would like to sit out a few games to prepare for the postseason run.

Irving has dealt with a few minor injuries throughout the season, and the point guard told Jay King of The Athletic that he wants to be as close to healthy as possible for the NBA's second season.

"I'm definitely taking some games off before the playoffs. It just makes no sense to put emphasis on these regular-season games when you know you're gearing up for some battles coming in the playoffs."

It has been a tough season for Boston, who were picked by some to be the top seed in the East, but entered action Wednesday as the fifth seed in the conference, sitting at 43-28.

With 11 games remaining for Boston the regular season, Irving said that while he does not feel that the playoff mindset has set in yet, the team does need to be focused for the stretch run.

"We need more focus and discipline in order for that switch to be turned on," Irving told King. "We have yet to figure out what that switch is for us going into the postseason, but that's why we have 11 games left."

Boston has played better recently, winning five of their last seven games, and they trail the Indiana Pacers by just a half game for the fourth seed in the East. They are three games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the third seed.

Irving this season is averaging 23.7 points per game with 7.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He is shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.