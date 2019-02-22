Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 30 points, including a dunk over three Boston Celtics players in a win on Thursday in Milwaukee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo elevated for a big-time jam while surrounded by three defenders during the Milwaukee Bucks' win against the Boston Celtics.

One of those Celtics defenders was All-Star Kyrie Irving, who Antetokounmpo simply pushed away before completing the baseline throw down. The "Greek Freak" finish came in the fourth quarter of the Bucks' 98-97 triumph on Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Bucks had the ball in transition with about 4:25 remaining in the third frame when Khris Middleton threw a long pass to Antetokounmpo, finding the NBA MVP candidate under the basket. The "Greek Freak" appeared trapped beneath the rim and was swarmed with defenders, including Irving.

Antetokounmpo nudged Irving out of his way before rising up and throwing in a big time right-handed dunk over Marcus Morris. He then ran into Irving on his way back to defend.

He finished the bout with a game-high 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Irving led the Celtics with 22 points. Al Hortford had 21 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for Boston.

The Bucks host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Milwaukee. The Celtics battle the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.