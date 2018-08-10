Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo runs over Tekashi69 on dunk attempt

Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers appears on the red carpet before the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27 in Indianapolis. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo had no regard for Tekashi69 during a recent dunk attempt, sending the rapper to floor during an aerial collision.

Oladipo tried the dunk on Thursday in Miami. He posted a clip of the attempt on Instagram.

"What y'all got? Foul or charge? Lol," Oladipo wrote in the caption.

The 6-foot-4 guard took a few dribbles outside of the 3-point line before the attempt as Tekashi69 stood in the restricted area under the rim. Oladipo eventually picked up his dribble before bouncing the ball in the paint once and taking flight. He elevated over the much smaller defender before using his left hand to hammer the ball down toward the rim.

The ball bounced off of the back iron and ricocheted high into the air for a miss. The rapper fell face first onto the court after the run in. Oladipo's video had nearly 200,000 views and more than 40,000 likes as of Friday morning. It also included comments from NBA players Stanley Johnson, James Blackmon Jr. Glenn Robinson III and Edmund Sumner.

Oladipo, 26, averaged a career-high 23.1 points per game during the 2017-19 season. He also posted 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a league-high 2.4 steals per bout during his first All-Star campaign. The Indiana University product made $21 million during the 2017-18 season and has the same annual salary through the 2020-21 campaign.