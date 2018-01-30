Streetballer Hot Sauce dominates another fan at Atlanta Hawks game

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Streetball legend Hot Sauce was at it again, dominated another Atlanta Hawks fan in the Hot Sauce Contest at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Philip "Hot Sauce" Champion rose to fame during the AND1 Mixtape Tour. Now he performs at halftime during Hawks games, playing a version of 1-on-1 against fans.

If the fan can keep him from scoring for 24 seconds, they win a $50 gift card. If they can steal the ball, they win a set of Kumho tires.

The fan in Monday's contest said that he was familiar with Hot Sauce and he owns all recordings of the AND1 Mixtape Tour.

But he still needed a reminder of just how elusive Hot Sauce can be with the ball in his hands.

The streetballer dribbled the rock on the left elbow and began dancing with it and throwing a series of fake outs. He eventually put the ball through his opponent's legs, forcing him to fall onto his backside.

"It's a hobby for me a job for him," Hot Sauce said after the stunt.

The Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-100 in the home bout.

"WORLDSTAAAARRRR!!!!" the Hawks tweeted as the caption for a post of Hot Sauce's performance.

Hot Sauce did this poor fan dirty 🙈😱😂



(driven by @KumhoTireUSA) pic.twitter.com/rxsm9Jxj1c — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 25, 2018

Hot Sauce also made a fan look bad on Thursday, throwing the ball off of a fan's face before going in for a layup.