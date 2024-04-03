Trending
MLB
April 3, 2024 / 8:08 AM

Phillies' Bryce Harper snaps slump with 3 homer night vs. Reds

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper went 3 for 4 with six RBIs in a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
April 3 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper hit more than 1,200 feet of home runs, snapping his 0 for 11 start to the 2024 campaign with a trio of long balls in a Philadelphia Phillies win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Harper went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and three runs scored in the 9-4 triumph Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He raised his season average from .000 to .200 with his slugfest.

"I've actually felt really good," Harper told reporters. "Obviously, it's not the results you want. I thought I had some pretty good swings in the Atlanta series, and pretty good swings yesterday as well.

"I'm just trying to build that up and keep this going."

Harper started his night with a 420-foot solo shot off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft in the bottom of the first inning. He hit that 107.7-mph blast off a 1-2 Ashcraft cutter.

The Reds tied the score when center fielder Will Benson smacked an RBI double off Phillies starter Spencer Turnbull in the top of the third.

Harper returned to the plate to lead off the bottom of the fourth. He gave the lead back to the Phillies on the first pitch of the half inning. Harper smacked that 367-foot solo shot off Ashcraft for a 103.3 mph to right field for a 2-1 Phillies edge.

Harper lined out in his next at-bat in the bottom of the sixth. The Phillies scored their third run two at-bats later, when shortstop Trea Turner touched home after a throwing error by Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter replaced Ashcraft in the bottom of the seventh. Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber pushed the lead to 4-1 with an RBI single in the fourth at-bat of the inning.

Two at-bats later, Harper came to the plate with the bases loaded. He proceeded to hit a 3-2 sinker to right center field for a 422-foot grand slam.

The Reds made the score 8-2 when catcher Tyler Stephenson scored on a throwing error in the top of the eighth. Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh led off the bottom of the inning with a 356-foot solo shot to left field.

The Reds scored the final two runs of the night in the top of the ninth. Left fielder Spencer Steer made the score 9-3 with an RBI single in the third at-bat of the inning. Designated hitter Nick Martini followed with a sacrifice fly RBI to center for the final run of the night.

Marsh went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the victory. Steer went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Reds.

The Phillies (2-3) will host the Reds (3-2) in the final game of the series at 4:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. The Reds are expected to start Frankie Montas. The Phillies will start fellow right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler.

