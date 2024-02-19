Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks

1 of 5 | Relief pitcher Liam Hendriks appeared in five games last season for the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with closer Liam Hendriks. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and MassLive.com about the pact, which can reach $20 million with incentives, on Monday. Advertisement

Hendriks, 35, spent the last three seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He went 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA and one save in five appearances last season before missing the remainder of the year because of an elbow injury.

Hendriks missed the start of last season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2022, but announced in April that he was cancer free.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in August and could miss the entire 2024 season.

Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, went 4-4 with 37 saves and a 2.81 ERA over 58 appearances in 2022. He went 8-3 with an American League-high 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA over 69 appearances in 2021.

Hendriks is 33-34 with a 3.82 ERA and 116 saves in 476 career appearances. The right-handed relief pitcher previously played for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.