Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to sign former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million deal. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the agreement Tuesday night. The pact includes an opt-out after the first year. Advertisement

The Brewers had yet to announce the signing as of Wednesday morning.

Hoskins, 30, hit .246, with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs over 156 games in 2022. He missed the 2023 season because of a torn ACL.

The seven-year veteran hit .242 with 148 home runs in 667 games over his first six seasons with the Phillies.

The Brewers hit just .250 last season, the eighth-worst batting average in MLB. They totaled the fifth-fewest hits (1,290) and sixth-fewest home runs (163).