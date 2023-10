1 of 5 | San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado hit 30 home runs this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado underwent elbow surgery and is expected to need four to six months for recovery, the team announced. The Padres said Machado had the surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair the extensor tendon in his right elbow. Advertisement

Machado, 31, hit .258 with 30 home runs and 91 RBIs in 138 games this season. The six-time All-Star was limited to a designated hitter role in September because of elbow issues.

Machado, who finished second in National League MVP voting in 2022, and the Padres went 82-80 in 2023. They finished in third place in the National League West, missing the playoffs for the 15th time over the last 17 seasons.

The Padres signed Machado to an 11-year, $350 million contract extension in February. His annual salary will be $17 million through 2025, jump to $25 million in 2026 and climb to more than $39 million from 2027 through 2033.