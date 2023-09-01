Trending
MLB
Sept. 1, 2023 / 9:14 AM

Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits grand slam, becomes first MLB player to join 30-60 club

By Alex Butler
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit 30 home runs and logged 62 stolen bases through 133 games this season. File Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs and steal at least 60 bases in the same season with a grand slam in an Atlanta Braves win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Acuna, who entered the night with 29 homers and 61 steals, went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, a walk and a stolen base in the 8-7 win Thursday in Los Angeles.

"I feel privileged," Acuna told reporters. "I thank God for letting me play the game I love every single day. It's not just about me. It's about my teammates and the fanbase.

"We all share this moment."

Acuna hit a leadoff single to center field in the first at-bat of the game. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead on a Max Muncy RBI ground out in the bottom of the first.

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna started the second with a single to center. Dodgers starter Lance Lynn hit Braves catcher Sean Murphy with a pitch two at-bats later. Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia singled in the next exchange.

Lynn then walked second baseman Nicky Lopez with the bases loaded, which brought in the Braves' first run and brought Acuna to the plate with the bases still filled.

The Braves star fouled off the first offering. He then watched two Lynn pitches miss the strike zone. Acuna fouled off the next offering. He then smacked a 2-2 fastball to left center field for a 429-foot grand slam, giving the Braves a 5-1 edge.

Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit a 407-foot solo homer two at-bats later for a 6-1 edge. Center fielder Michael Harris II hit a 421-foot solo shot in the top of the fifth to push the lead to six runs.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who is competing with Acuna in the National League MVP race, hit a 367-foot, three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

Harris answered with an RBI single in the top of the sixth, plating the Braves' final run. Dodgers designated hitter Michael Busch hit a 356-foot solo homer in the seventh. Betts walked to the plate two at-bats later and hit a 371-foot solo blast to make the score 8-6.

Muncy cut the deficit to one with another solo homer in the top of the eighth, but the Dodgers never scored again.

Betts went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a walk in the loss. His two-homer night pushed his career total to 251. Harris went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Braves. Riley went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider allowed four hits and four runs over six innings to earn his MLB-best 16th win of the season. Lynn allowed seven hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings to drop to 10-10.

The Dodgers (83-50) will host the Braves (88-45) at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles.

