1/5

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore was called out after he walked away from first base in the seventh inning of a win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Infielder Dylan Moore showed the importance of not taking your eye off of the ball, committing an awkward base-running blunder and getting called out for "abandonment" during a Seattle Mariners win in Kansas City, Mo. The odd sequence occurred in the top of the seventh inning of the Mariners' 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. Advertisement

"We need to tighten that up, there's no question about it," Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters, when asked about the miscue.

"But again, our offense was able to overcome it. But we know we're not going to be able to continue to play like that."

You don't see a 7-3 putout every day! pic.twitter.com/lcZMpEgWoz— MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2023

The Mariners trailed 4-3 entering the seventh. Royals relief pitcher Jackson Kowar struck out Mariners designated hitter Teoscar Hernandez to lead off the inning. Moore then settled in against the right-handed pitcher.

Kowar missed the strike zone with his first offering. He then threw a fastball for a called strike. Moore fouled off seven pitches during the 12-pitch at-bat. Kowar eventually delivered a 2-2 slider to end the long exchange.

Advertisement

Moore smacked the ball into shallow left field. Royals outfielder M.J. Melendez ran in to glove the out, but dropped the ball when he hit the ground. He then spotted Moore, who turned around at first base and walked toward the dugout, assuming Melendez had secured the out. Melendez threw to first baseman Matt Duffy, who tagged Moore.

MLB rules stipulate that a player is automatically out if he touches first base and then leaves the base path, "obviously abandoning his effort to touch the next base."

Moore went 1 for 3 in the victory. The five-year veteran is hitting .205 this season.

Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez went on to hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth for a 5-4 lead. Catcher Cal Raleigh added a solo homer in the ninth.

Rodriguez, who also doubled, went 5 for 5 with five RBIs and a run scored. The two-time All-Star is hitting .269 with 20 home runs, 78 RBIs and 30 stolen bases this season.

The Mariners (66-55) will face the Houston Astros (70-52) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Houston.