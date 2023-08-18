Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 18, 2023 / 8:46 AM

St. Louis Cardinals call up top prospect Masyn Winn

By Alex Butler
1/2
St. Louis Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn hit .288 with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases through 105 games this season for the Memphis Redbirds. Photo by Minda Haas Kuhlmann/Wikimedia Commons
St. Louis Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn hit .288 with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases through 105 games this season for the Memphis Redbirds. Photo by Minda Haas Kuhlmann/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals called up shortstop Masyn Winn, their top prospect, from the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, the team announced.

The Cardinals announced the move Thursday night. They placed infielder Lars Nootbaar, who sustained a lower abdomen contusion, on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding transaction.

Advertisement

"He's ready to come up, and he's ready to win -- that's how I would describe it," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, according to MLB.com. "Our organization has done a nice job of developing all these young guys into winning players."

Winn, 21, was a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He hit .288 with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 105 games this season for the Redbirds.

He hit . 272 with 35 home runs, 168 RBIs and 92 stolen bases in 322 games over three seasons in the minors. Winn led all minor leaguers with 99 runs scored this season. His 128 hits were tied for second-most in Triple-A.

He is MLB's No. 32 prospect. Winn is known as a two-way player, with great speed and a very strong arm.

Advertisement

The Cardinals (54-68) sit in last place in the National League Central, 11 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers (65-57). They've never finished last since joining the division in 1994.

They will host the New York Mets (56-66) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Friday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Winn will wear uniform No. 0.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mariners' Dylan Moore called out for abandonment in base-running blunder
MLB // 2 hours ago
Mariners' Dylan Moore called out for abandonment in base-running blunder
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Infielder Dylan Moore showed the importance of not taking your eye off of the ball, committing an awkward base-running blunder and getting called out for "abandonment" during a Seattle Mariners win in Kansas City, Mo.
Christopher Morel leads Cubs over White Sox with 'electric' walk-off homer
MLB // 1 day ago
Christopher Morel leads Cubs over White Sox with 'electric' walk-off homer
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Christopher Morel punched a 99-mph fastball to right field for a three-run homer, sprinted around the bases and ripped off his jersey, providing one of the most exciting walk-off blasts this season for the Chicago Cubs.
Clayton Kershaw leads Dodgers past Brewers for 10th-consecutive win
MLB // 1 day ago
Clayton Kershaw leads Dodgers past Brewers for 10th-consecutive win
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Clayton Kershaw allowed one run over five innings and Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor homered to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers for their 10th-consecutive victory.
Struggling N.Y. Yankees drop to .500
MLB // 2 days ago
Struggling N.Y. Yankees drop to .500
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge bemoaned the New York Yankees' struggles, saying players aren't giving it their all, after being shut out by the Atlanta Braves. The Yankees are at .500, an unusually poor record for this late in the season.
Dominican authorities investigate Wander Franco amid MLB probe
MLB // 2 days ago
Dominican authorities investigate Wander Franco amid MLB probe
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Wander Franco will be away from the Tampa Bay Rays, with no set date for return, amid investigations by MLB and Dominican Republic authorities into social media posts related to the shortstop, officials said.
MLB investigating social media posts related to Rays shortstop Wander Franco
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB investigating social media posts related to Rays shortstop Wander Franco
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- MLB is looking into social media posts related to star shortstop Wander Franco, who was held out of a game against the Cleveland Guardians, the Tampa Bay Rays announced.
New Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen no-hits Nationals
MLB // 1 week ago
New Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen no-hits Nationals
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- It only took two starts for Michael Lorenzen to make a flawless impression for the Philadelphia Phillies, with the veteran pitcher issuing a no-hitter in his first home appearance since joining the team in a trade.
Kyle Tucker leads Astros past Orioles with 9th inning grand slam
MLB // 1 week ago
Kyle Tucker leads Astros past Orioles with 9th inning grand slam
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Kyle Tucker hit an absolute laser, crushing his wooden bat into a 100-mph fastball for a 107-mph, go-ahead grand slam to right center to lead the Houston Astros to a comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone mimics umpire, ejected for AL-leading sixth time
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees manager Aaron Boone mimics umpire, ejected for AL-leading sixth time
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees' tumultuous season continued with manager Aaron Boone taking the American League lead in a hapless statistic during a loss to the Chicago White Sox: ejections.
LA Angels' Shohei Ohtani overcomes cramps, hits 40th homer vs. Seattle Mariners
MLB // 2 weeks ago
LA Angels' Shohei Ohtani overcomes cramps, hits 40th homer vs. Seattle Mariners
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- MLB star Shohei Ohtani left the mound early because of cramps, but remained lethal at the plate, swatting his 40th home run of the season in a Los Angeles Angels loss to the Seattle Mariners.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christopher Morel leads Cubs over White Sox with 'electric' walk-off homer
Christopher Morel leads Cubs over White Sox with 'electric' walk-off homer
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
Mariners' Dylan Moore called out for abandonment in base-running blunder
Mariners' Dylan Moore called out for abandonment in base-running blunder
Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead carted off in joint practice with Texans
Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead carted off in joint practice with Texans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement