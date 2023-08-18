St. Louis Cardinals call up top prospect Masyn Winn

1/2

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn hit .288 with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases through 105 games this season for the Memphis Redbirds. Photo by Minda Haas Kuhlmann/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals called up shortstop Masyn Winn, their top prospect, from the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, the team announced. The Cardinals announced the move Thursday night. They placed infielder Lars Nootbaar, who sustained a lower abdomen contusion, on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding transaction. Advertisement

"He's ready to come up, and he's ready to win -- that's how I would describe it," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, according to MLB.com. "Our organization has done a nice job of developing all these young guys into winning players."

Winn, 21, was a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He hit .288 with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 105 games this season for the Redbirds.

He hit . 272 with 35 home runs, 168 RBIs and 92 stolen bases in 322 games over three seasons in the minors. Winn led all minor leaguers with 99 runs scored this season. His 128 hits were tied for second-most in Triple-A.

He is MLB's No. 32 prospect. Winn is known as a two-way player, with great speed and a very strong arm.

The Cardinals (54-68) sit in last place in the National League Central, 11 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers (65-57). They've never finished last since joining the division in 1994.

They will host the New York Mets (56-66) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Friday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Winn will wear uniform No. 0.