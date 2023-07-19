Trending
MLB
July 19, 2023 / 7:43 AM

Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break

By Alex Butler
Manager Aaron Boone's New York Yankees are now 1-4 since the All-Star break and sit in last place in the American League East. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Manager Aaron Boone's New York Yankees are now 1-4 since the All-Star break and sit in last place in the American League East. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 19 (UPI) -- Patrick Sandoval allowed just two hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings, leading the Los Angeles Angels to another victory and giving the New York Yankees a 1-4 record since the All-Star break.

Center fielder Mickey Moniak went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs in the 5-1 triumph Tuesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

"The team is hungry to win," Sandoval told reporters. "You see the way we've played since the All-Star break. We've been in some really close games, some really hard-fought games.

"This lineup is not going to roll over for anybody. To be honest, it's on us starters to go deep into the game and get a lot of outs."

Shortstop Zach Neto smacked a single to right field for the Angels' first hit to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Moniak stepped up to the plate two at-bats later to face Yankees starter Domingo German.

German first forced a swing and miss on a changeup. He then threw a 91.3-mph inside fastball. Moniak swung his bat through the zone, made contact and sent the pitch to right field for a 413-foot, two-run homer.

The Yankees didn't record a hit until the top of the third, when second baseman Gleyber Torres hit a 404-foot solo homer to left field.

German then threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, giving the Angles their third run. Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani recorded an RBI triple for a 4-1 edge in the bottom of the fifth. Moniak plated the final run in the next at-bat, bringing in Ohtani with a single to right.

Sandoval retired 15-consecutive batters after he allowed the Torres homer. Relief pitchers Jacob Webb and Carlos Estevez did not allow a hit or run over the final 1 2/3 innings.

German allowed four hits and five runs over six innings to drop to 5-6 this season. Torres and shortstop Anthony Volpe were the only Yankees players to record hits.

The Angels (48-48) are now tied with the Seattle Mariners (47-47) for fourth place in the American League West, nine games behind the first-place Texas Rangers (57-39).

The Yankees (50-46) are now in last place in the American League East, nine games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays (60-38). They are 2-8 over their last 10 games.

"We've got really good players in there, and a lot of guys that are going through a tough, tough stretch," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

"For some, it's probably the toughest stretch they've been in their career. So you don't take your ball and go home. You stick your nose in there and you grind it out."

The Angels will host the Yankees at 7:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Anaheim.

