Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hits for cycle vs. Diamondbacks

June 13 (UPI) -- J.T. Realmuto became the first Philadelphia Phillies player to hit for the cycle since 2004, when he singled, doubled, tripled and homered in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto completed the rare baseball feat Monday in Phoenix. He went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk in the 9-8 loss at Chase Field. Advertisement

"It kind of sucks honestly," Realmuto told reporters. "Doing it is obviously a cool accomplishment, but the fact that we lost the game kind of dampens it a little bit."

Realmuto is the first Phillies player to complete the cycle since former third baseman -- and current Cincinnati Reds manager -- David Bell did so on June 28, 2004, against the Washington Nationals.

Diamondbacks designated hitter Evan Longoria plated second baseman Ketel Marte with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first for the first run of the night.

Realmuto then led off the second inning with a 387-foot solo home run to right field.

Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry struck out Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber to lead off the third. Henry then walked shortstop Trea Turner, allowed a single to right fielder Nick Castellanos and struck out designated hitter Bryce Harper.

Realmuto stepped up to the plate for the next at-bat. He smacked a 2-1 changeup to center field for a two-run triple, giving the Phillies a 3-1 lead.

First baseman Adam Bohm ripped an RBI double in the next at-bat. Infielder Josh Harrison later gave the Phillies a 5-1 lead with an RBI single.

Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera singled to lead off the bottom of the third. Phillies relief pitcher Matt Strahm then hit left fielder Corbin Carroll with a pitch.

That sequence prompted a benches-clearing feud, involving Realmuto and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, among others. Realmuto and Lovullo exchanged words near home plate before Lovullo was ejected and the umpires warned the benches.

The Diamondbacks then scored two runs in the inning and another two in the next inning to tie the score.

Realmuto hit a single to left field off Henry in the top of the fifth. The Diamondbacks brought in four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a three-run homer by Longoria.

Realmuto drew a walk in the top of the seventh, reaching base for the fourth-consecutive time. The Phillies scored twice in the inning to cut the deficit to 9-7.

Realmuto completed his cycle when he smacked 1-0 slider off relief pitcher Miguel Castro for a double to center field in the top of the ninth.

He scored the final run of the game when infielder Bryson Stot singled three at-bats later. Castro then struck out pinch hitter Kody Clemens, ending the game and earning his seventh save of the season.

Realmuto raised his average from .242 to .256 with the performance. He totaled six homers, four triples, 17 doubles and 24 RBIs through his first 59 games this season.

Castellanos, Bohm and Harrison recorded two hits apiece in the loss. Strahm allowed four hits and three runs over 2 2/3 innings, but was not on the record for a decision.

Marte went 3 for 5 with three runs scored for the Diamondbacks. Rivera went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Center fielder Jake McCarthy went 3 for 4 with a run scored in the win. Carroll recorded two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

Longoria went 1 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Henry allowed nine hits and five runs over 4 2/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks (41-25) will host the Phillies (32-34) in the second game of the series at 9:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Phoenix.