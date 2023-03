1/5

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman went 2 for 10 through his first three games for Canada at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman sustained a hamstring injury and is not expected to play for Canada in a vital Pool C finale Wednesday against Mexico, manager Ernie Whitt told reporters. Freeman sustained the injury in the third inning of Canada's 5-0 win over Colombia on Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix. He remained in the game, but was replaced in the bottom of the fourth. Advertisement

"He had tightness in his hamstring and of course, for precautionary reasons, we took him out of the game right away," Whitt said of Freeman at his postgame news conference. "He felt something on one of his swings during his second at-bat. We would do that for anyone if there is discomfort or anything like that.

"I don't foresee Freddie being in it for [Wednesday]. We're waiting from the doctors to see what they say and also the Dodgers. Again, that's the most important thing is his health."

Freeman hit a fly ball for an out in his first at-bat in the top of the first. He stepped up for his second at-bat, with one runner on base, two innings later.

Freeman swung at a 90.7-mph first-pitch fastball from pitcher Adrian Almedia. He made contact and sent a pop out to third baseman Gio Urshela, who caught the ball in foul territory.

Freeman slowly jogged out of the box after the swing. He held onto his upper right leg while playing first base in the bottom of the inning.

Freeman went 2 for 10 (.200) through Canada's first three games at the World Baseball Classic. St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a .636 batting average, with seven hits, two doubles and four RBIs.

O'Neill went 2 for 4 in Tuesday's win. Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Otto Lopez went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a home run in the victory. Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien also collected three hits against Colombia.

Canada, Team USA and Mexico each has a 2-1 record and sits atop Pool C. Canada will face Mexico at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Phoenix. Team USA will battle Colombia at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Chase Field. The Mexico-Canada game will air on FS2. Team USA's Pool C finale will air on FS1.

The Top 2 teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals this weekend in Miami.