Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 14, 2023 / 7:33 AM

World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico logs walk-off, combined perfect game vs. Israel

By Alex Butler
Puerto Rico players celebrate a combined, walk-off perfect game against Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday in Miami. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
Puerto Rico players celebrate a combined, walk-off perfect game against Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday in Miami. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Four Puerto Rican pitchers combined for a perfect game over eight innings, while the Francisco Lindor-led offense logged 10 runs in a shutout of Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Miami.

Jose De Leon logged 10 strikeouts over 5 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings to start the 10-0 triumph Monday at loanDeport park. He left the game due to the tournament's first-round pitch limit.

Advertisement

"I've been through so many obstacles in my career," De Leon told MLB.com. "To have a moment like this, in front of my family and my people and wearing Puerto Rico across my chest makes it 100 times more special.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity the team is giving me."

Relief pitchers Yacksel Rios, Edwin Diaz and Duane Underwood Jr. totaled two strikeouts and did not allow a hit or a run over the final 2 1/3 innings to complete the feat, which will not be officially placed in the record books because the game wasn't nine innings.

Outfielder Enrique Hernandez ended the game with a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. The World Baseball Classic rulebook includes a mercy rule, which allows a team to automatically win after carrying a 10-run lead after seven innings.

Advertisement

Lindor went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Hernandez and second baseman Javier Baez each logged two hits and two RBIs. Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera also totaled two hits for Puerto Rico.

RELATED MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play

Puerto Rico is now 2-1 through four games in the first round of the tournament. First-places Venezuela is 2-0. The Dominican Republic (1-1), Israel (1-1) and Nicaragua (0-3) round out the group with four games remaining. The Top 2 teams from the group will advance to the second round.

Earlier Monday, the Dominican Republic beat Nicaragua 6-1. Korea also beat China 22-2 on Monday in Tokyo. Great Britain beat Colombia 7-5 on Monday in Phoenix. Team USA also beat Canada 12-1 on Monday in Phoenix.

Nicaragua will face Venezuela at noon EDT Tuesday in Miami. Israel will battle the Dominican Republic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at loanDepot park. Venezuela will face Israel at noon Wednesday at the same venue. Puerto Rico will battle the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night in Miami.

RELATED 7-year-old baseball umpire seeks Guinness World Record

Read More

Players tourney, World Baseball Classic, Selection Sunday pack weekend sports schedule

Latest Headlines

Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push
MLB // 20 minutes ago
Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push
March 14 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles jumped into a heated melee after Lyles shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds of their latest meeting in Sacramento, Calif.
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
JUPITER, Fla., March 8 (UPI) -- Baseball fans will need to hone their concession stand visit skills as MLB's wave of rule changes triggers shorter games that players say favor the offense.
Red Sox's Justin Turner feels 'fortunate' after taking pitch to face, getting 16 stitches
MLB // 6 days ago
Red Sox's Justin Turner feels 'fortunate' after taking pitch to face, getting 16 stitches
March 7 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner did not break any bones and feels "fortunate" after he was hit in the face with a pitch during a spring training game that required 16 stitches, he tweeted Tuesday.
Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith agree to $105 million extension
MLB // 6 days ago
Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith agree to $105 million extension
March 7 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith agreed to a contract extension, the team announced.
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado has committed the first pitch clock violation in a spring training game after he was not set in the batters box when the clock reached 8 seconds.
Phillies' Noah Song released from Navy active duty, reports to spring training
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Phillies' Noah Song released from Navy active duty, reports to spring training
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song was released from active duty in the U.S. Navy and reported to spring training in Clearwater, Fla., the team announced Thursday.
Houston Astros seek to become MLB's first repeat champ in 23 years
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Houston Astros seek to become MLB's first repeat champ in 23 years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Manager Dusty Baker and Houston Astros players will try to become the first MLB team in 23 years to repeat as champions in 2023. They say chemistry and an ability to replace star players are key attributes for success.
Hawks fire Nate McMillan; ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder may be eyed for job
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Hawks fire Nate McMillan; ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder may be eyed for job
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan in the middle of his third season, the team announced. Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is among those linked to the vacancy.
Brewers sign 1B Luke Voit, OF Tyler Naquin to minor-league deals
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Brewers sign 1B Luke Voit, OF Tyler Naquin to minor-league deals
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers signed first baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin to minor league deals, with invitations to spring training, the team announced Tuesday.
Padres' Martinez replaces Dodgers' Kershaw on USA's World Baseball Classic roster
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Padres' Martinez replaces Dodgers' Kershaw on USA's World Baseball Classic roster
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez will replace Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw on the Team USA 2023 World Baseball Classic roster, MLB announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SE Missouri State, Texas A&M CC to tip off men's NCAA basketball tourney
SE Missouri State, Texas A&M CC to tip off men's NCAA basketball tourney
Raiders, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agree to $67.5M deal in free agency
Raiders, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agree to $67.5M deal in free agency
49ers to sign ex-Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to $84M deal
49ers to sign ex-Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to $84M deal
Scottie Scheffler reclaims No. 1 after win at Players Championship
Scottie Scheffler reclaims No. 1 after win at Players Championship
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina to defend women's NCAA basketball title
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina to defend women's NCAA basketball title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement