Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap
Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Dec. 8, 2022 / 9:11 AM

Atlanta Braves trade for Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez

By Alex Butler
1/5
The Detroit Tigers sent pitcher Joe Jimenez and cash considerations to the Atlanta Braves in a trade Wednesday in exchange for two minor league prospects. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0cb5eb2748e9afd3f8748d3e2a851a4e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Detroit Tigers sent pitcher Joe Jimenez and cash considerations to the Atlanta Braves in a trade Wednesday in exchange for two minor league prospects. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez, a 2018 All-Star, through a trade with he Detroit Tigers, the teams announced.

The Braves and Tigers disclosed the transaction Wednesday night. The Braves sent outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham to the Tigers in exchange for Jimenez and cash considerations.

Advertisement

Jimenez, 27, logged a 3-2 record with a career-low 3.49 ERA in 62 appearances last season for the Tigers. He went 6-1 with a 5.96 ERA in 52 appearances in 2021. Jimenez went 5-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 68 games during his 2018 All-Star campaign.

The right-handed reliever made his MLB debut in 2017 for the Tigers. He is eligible for arbitration this off-season.

Malloy, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Braves in the 2021 MLB Draft. He hit .289 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles and 81 RBIs in 133 games last season at the minor league level.

He hit .271 with five homers and five doubles in 2021 for the Augusta GreenJackets, the Braves' Low-A affiliate. Malloy was the Braves' No. 11 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the Tigers' No. 7 prospect.

Advertisement

Higginbotham, 26, was an 11th-round pick by the Braves in the 2018 MLB Draft. He went 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 48 games last season for the Mississippi Braves, the Braves' Double-A affiliate. He went 1-0 and did not allow a run in nine minor league appearances in 2021.

Read More

Padres, free agent SS Xander Bogaerts agree to $280M deal Red Sox, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen agree to $32M contract Yankees, Aaron Judge agree to 9-year, $360M contract

Latest Headlines

Red Sox, Japanese OF Masataka Yoshida agree to $90M deal
MLB // 2 hours ago
Red Sox, Japanese OF Masataka Yoshida agree to $90M deal
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and highly coveted Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract.
Padres, free agent SS Xander Bogaerts agree to $280M deal
MLB // 3 hours ago
Padres, free agent SS Xander Bogaerts agree to $280M deal
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
Red Sox, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen agree to $32M contract
MLB // 23 hours ago
Red Sox, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen agree to $32M contract
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with free agent closer Kenley Jansen.
Yankees, Aaron Judge agree to 9-year, $360M contract
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees, Aaron Judge agree to 9-year, $360M contract
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge, one of MLB's most coveted free agents, will remain with the New York Yankees after agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the American League East franchise.
Philadelphia Phillies agree to $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker
MLB // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Phillies agree to $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and free agent right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract.
San Francisco Giants agree to $43.3M deal with OF Mitch Haniger
MLB // 1 day ago
San Francisco Giants agree to $43.3M deal with OF Mitch Haniger
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants agreed to three-year, $43.3 million contract with free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger, the team announced.
Cubs agree to deals for Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon
MLB // 1 day ago
Cubs agree to deals for Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs made additions to their starting rotation and offensive arsenal, agreeing to contracts with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Phillies, free agent SS Trea Turner agree to $300M deal
MLB // 2 days ago
Phillies, free agent SS Trea Turner agree to $300M deal
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million pact, taking one of MLB's top free agents off the market.
Mets, Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander agree to $86M contract
MLB // 2 days ago
Mets, Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander agree to $86M contract
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander.
Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry dies at 84
MLB // 6 days ago
Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry dies at 84
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, who won two Cy Young Awards and was famous for his spitball, died Thursday in Gaffney, S.C., Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He was 84.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Chase, Jeudy among must-start wide receivers for Week 14
Fantasy football: Chase, Jeudy among must-start wide receivers for Week 14
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 14
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 14
Yankees, Aaron Judge agree to 9-year, $360M contract
Yankees, Aaron Judge agree to 9-year, $360M contract
Cubs agree to deals for Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon
Cubs agree to deals for Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon
Red Sox, Japanese OF Masataka Yoshida agree to $90M deal
Red Sox, Japanese OF Masataka Yoshida agree to $90M deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement