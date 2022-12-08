Atlanta Braves trade for Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez

1/5

The Detroit Tigers sent pitcher Joe Jimenez and cash considerations to the Atlanta Braves in a trade Wednesday in exchange for two minor league prospects. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez, a 2018 All-Star, through a trade with he Detroit Tigers, the teams announced. The Braves and Tigers disclosed the transaction Wednesday night. The Braves sent outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham to the Tigers in exchange for Jimenez and cash considerations. Advertisement

Jimenez, 27, logged a 3-2 record with a career-low 3.49 ERA in 62 appearances last season for the Tigers. He went 6-1 with a 5.96 ERA in 52 appearances in 2021. Jimenez went 5-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 68 games during his 2018 All-Star campaign.

The right-handed reliever made his MLB debut in 2017 for the Tigers. He is eligible for arbitration this off-season.

Malloy, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Braves in the 2021 MLB Draft. He hit .289 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles and 81 RBIs in 133 games last season at the minor league level.

He hit .271 with five homers and five doubles in 2021 for the Augusta GreenJackets, the Braves' Low-A affiliate. Malloy was the Braves' No. 11 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the Tigers' No. 7 prospect.

Higginbotham, 26, was an 11th-round pick by the Braves in the 2018 MLB Draft. He went 2-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 48 games last season for the Mississippi Braves, the Braves' Double-A affiliate. He went 1-0 and did not allow a run in nine minor league appearances in 2021.