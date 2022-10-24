NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'

1/5

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper hit .400 with two home runs to claim NLCS honors. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a go-ahead homer in the NLCS, said his team "never doubted" its identity, despite firing a manager and injuries to key players earlier this year. Harper hit his 382-foot, two run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning of the 4-3 Game 5 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Philadelphia. Advertisement

The reigning National League MVP, who missed 63 games this season and was relegated to designated hitter duties due to injuries, was named NLCS MVP for his efforts.

"As a team, we never doubted who we are or our identity," Harper told reporters Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. "A guy gets hurt, we are going. The manager gets fired, we are going.

"On a team level, we are right where we need to be."

Harper went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the NLCS finale. He hit .400 (8 for 20) with two home runs, three doubles and five RBIs, with just one strikeout, in the five-game series.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto also went 2 for 4 with a run scored in Game 5. First baseman Rhys Hoskins went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed three hits and two runs over six innings.

The Phillies bullpen allowed two hits and one run over the final three innings. Padres starter Yu Darvish allowed four hits and two runs over six innings. The Padres held a 3-2 lead through seven innings.

Realmuto led off the bottom of the eighth with a single to left. Harper then worked a 2-2 count against Padres reliever Robert Suarez. He hit the seventh offering of that exchange -- a 98.9 mph sinker -- into the left field seats to push the Phillies ahead.

"This guy has a knack for coming up in the biggest moments," Hoskins said of Harper. "it's just what he has done his whole career."

The Phillies, who got off to a 21-29 start and fired manager Joe Girardi in June, will meet the Houston Astros on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series.

"This is our group," Harper said. "I feel like we are built for October because of the team we have.

"We have two horses in the bullpen, three starters up front, the five guys at the top of our lineup and down to our rookies."

The Phillies are the first No. 6 seed in MLB history to reach the World Series. The Astros, the top seed in the American League, will make their fourth World Series appearance in the last six seasons.

