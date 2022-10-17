Gerrit Cole, Yankees beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5

1/6

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of their American League Division Series on Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Ace Gerrit Cole allowed two runs over seven innings, while outfielder Harrison Bader homered to carry the New York Yankees past the Cleveland Guardians and tie an American League Division Series, forcing a Game 5 finale. Cole allowed six hits and issued eight strikeouts in the 4-2 Game 4 victory Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Bader went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Advertisement

"I had the lead," Colt told reporters at his postgame news conference. "I was just focused on executing pitches and not giving it up."

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton also drove in one run apiece for the Yankees. Yankees relief pitchers Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta did not allow a hit or a run over the final two innings.

The Yankees will host the Guardians in Game 5 on Monday at Yankee Stadium to decide who will meet the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven game American League Championship Series.

Advertisement

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres singled in the first at-bat of Game 4. Slugger Aaron Judge followed with a strikeout. Rizzo then settled in against Guardians starter Cal Quantrill.

Rizzo took a sinker for a called strike. He then smacked another sinker to center for an RBI single, giving the Yankees an early edge.

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson singled to start the second. Bader smacked a first-pitch Quantrill cutter over the left center field fence in the third at-bat of that inning. That 429-foot, two-run homer gave the Yankees a 3-0 edge.

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez made the score 3-1 with an RBI single in the third. Designated hitter Josh Naylor then raked a 405-foot solo homer in the third to cut the deficit to one run, but the Guardians never scored again.

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton plated the game's final run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth.

Quantrill allowed four hits and three runs over five innings to take his second postseason loss.

Game 5 will start at 7:07 p.m. EDT Monday and air on TBS. Jameson Tallion is expected to start for the Yankees. Fellow right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale is expected to start for the Guardians.

Advertisement

This week in Major League Baseball