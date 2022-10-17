Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 17, 2022 / 7:15 AM

Gerrit Cole, Yankees beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5

By Alex Butler
1/6
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of their American League Division Series on Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/582274d4c7a551372f442be777d1f10f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of their American League Division Series on Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Ace Gerrit Cole allowed two runs over seven innings, while outfielder Harrison Bader homered to carry the New York Yankees past the Cleveland Guardians and tie an American League Division Series, forcing a Game 5 finale.

Cole allowed six hits and issued eight strikeouts in the 4-2 Game 4 victory Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Bader went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Advertisement

"I had the lead," Colt told reporters at his postgame news conference. "I was just focused on executing pitches and not giving it up."

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton also drove in one run apiece for the Yankees. Yankees relief pitchers Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta did not allow a hit or a run over the final two innings.

RELATED Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 69

The Yankees will host the Guardians in Game 5 on Monday at Yankee Stadium to decide who will meet the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven game American League Championship Series.

Advertisement

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres singled in the first at-bat of Game 4. Slugger Aaron Judge followed with a strikeout. Rizzo then settled in against Guardians starter Cal Quantrill.

Rizzo took a sinker for a called strike. He then smacked another sinker to center for an RBI single, giving the Yankees an early edge.

RELATED Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson singled to start the second. Bader smacked a first-pitch Quantrill cutter over the left center field fence in the third at-bat of that inning. That 429-foot, two-run homer gave the Yankees a 3-0 edge.

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez made the score 3-1 with an RBI single in the third. Designated hitter Josh Naylor then raked a 405-foot solo homer in the third to cut the deficit to one run, but the Guardians never scored again.

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton plated the game's final run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth.

RELATED Yankees-Guardians playoff game postponed due to bad weather

Quantrill allowed four hits and three runs over five innings to take his second postseason loss.

Game 5 will start at 7:07 p.m. EDT Monday and air on TBS. Jameson Tallion is expected to start for the Yankees. Fellow right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale is expected to start for the Guardians.

Advertisement

This week in Major League Baseball

Houston Astros closing pitcher Ryan Pressly reacts after striking out the Seattle Mariners' Ty France to end the game in their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday. The Astros won 4-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the series. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 69
MLB // 2 days ago
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 69
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter has died, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. He was 69.
Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan dies at 20
MLB // 2 days ago
Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan dies at 20
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan died after a battle with cancer, the team announced. He was 20.
Another Alvarez homer, bullpen push Astros past Mariners for 2-0 ALDS lead
MLB // 2 days ago
Another Alvarez homer, bullpen push Astros past Mariners for 2-0 ALDS lead
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros bullpen threw 3 1/3 shutout innings to power a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners and secure a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series.
Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule
MLB // 3 days ago
Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Eight teams remain in the MLB playoffs and will attempt to settle the respective American League Division Series and National League Division Series this weekend, highlighting a baseball-driven sports slate.
Yankees-Guardians playoff game postponed due to bad weather
MLB // 3 days ago
Yankees-Guardians playoff game postponed due to bad weather
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Game 2 of an American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, scheduled for Thursday, will be delayed a day due to inclement weather, MLB announced.
MLB playoffs: Braves, Padres earn wins to tie NLDS
MLB // 3 days ago
MLB playoffs: Braves, Padres earn wins to tie NLDS
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Manny Machado drove in two runs to carry the San Diego Padres over the Los Angeles Dodgers, while dominant Atlanta Braves pitching beat the Philadelphia Phillies, tying the respective National League Division Series.
MLB playoffs: Alvarez walk-off homer powers Astros; Phillies, Yankees, Dodgers win
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB playoffs: Alvarez walk-off homer powers Astros; Phillies, Yankees, Dodgers win
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Yordan Alvarez provided one of the best highlights in a wave of ALDS and NLDS openers, blasting a three-run, walk-off homer to lead the Houston Astros to an electric comeback win over the Seattle Mariners in Houston.
MLB's Cole, Fried, Verlander among aces set to launch ALDS, NLDS
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB's Cole, Fried, Verlander among aces set to launch ALDS, NLDS
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Max Fried will be among the ace pitchers in action Tuesday to launch their respective American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series, their teams announced.
Braves sign RHP Spencer Strider to $75 million extension
MLB // 6 days ago
Braves sign RHP Spencer Strider to $75 million extension
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract extension, the team announced Monday.
MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Joe Musgrove allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a shutout victory in a National League Wild Card series finale with the New York Mets in Queens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 6
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 6
Fantasy football: Four must-start tight ends for Week 6
Fantasy football: Four must-start tight ends for Week 6
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 6
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 6
Fantasy football: Brandon Aiyuk among must-start wide receivers for Week 6
Fantasy football: Brandon Aiyuk among must-start wide receivers for Week 6
Vikings capitalize on Dolphins errors, improve to 5-1
Vikings capitalize on Dolphins errors, improve to 5-1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement