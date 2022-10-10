Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 10, 2022 / 7:54 AM

MLB playoffs: Musgrove, Padres shut out Mets, advance to NLDS

By Alex Butler
1/5
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws in the fourth inning against the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c7f925e25299014490954f34cedf6035/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws in the fourth inning against the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Joe Musgrove allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a shutout victory in a National League Wild Card series finale with the New York Mets in Queens.

The Padres pitcher, who retired a dozen batters in order to start the game, tossed five strikeouts and issued one walk in the 6-0 triumph Sunday at Citi Field.

Advertisement

Musgrove also was subject to a bizarre check for a sticky substance behind his ears in the bottom of the sixth inning. Umpires later said they did not find any banned foreign substances that aided Musgrove in his pristine performance.

"I don't have much to say about it," Musgrove told reporters. "It was at the point in the game when it happened that I was so dialed in already.

"It almost lit a fire under me."

First base umpire Alfonso Marquez checks the ear of San Diego Padre pitcher Joe Musgrove (C) after a challenge from New York Mets manager Buck Showalter in the sixth inning during Game 3 of the National League Wild Card series on Sunday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

Padres outfielder Juan Soto and catcher Austin Nola drove in two runs apiece. Third baseman Manny Machado and outfielder Trent Grisham also drove in runs in the victory.

The Padres now will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five game National League Division Series to determine who will advance to the National League Championship Series. Game 1 of the NLDS will be Tuesday in Los Angeles.

RELATED MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule

"It's tough, with the group we had and how close we were, to fall short," said Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, who allowed three hits and three runs over four innings to take the loss.

"It's tough."

Neither team logged a hit in the first inning of Sunday's Wild Card finale. Nola then drove in designated hitter Josh Bell and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim with a two-run single in the top of the second.

RELATED Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat

Grisham pushed the Padres lead to three runs with another RBI single in the fourth. Machado followed with a third RBI single in the fifth. Soto plated the final two runs with yet another single in the top of the eighth.

Advertisement

Padres relievers Robert Suarez and Josh Hader each retired the Mets in order of the final two innings to seal the victory.

The top-seeded Dodgers, who earned a first-round bye, will host the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS at 9:37 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. That series will air on FS1.

This week in Major League Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan throws in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in an American League Wild Card game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on October 7, 2022. The Guardians won 2-1. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Twitter to livestream look-ins for MLB playoffs

Latest Headlines

Twitter to livestream look-ins for MLB playoffs
MLB // 2 days ago
Twitter to livestream look-ins for MLB playoffs
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Twitter will offer livestreams of look-ins for games throughout the 2022 MLB playoffs for the first time, the social media platform announced Friday.
MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule
MLB // 3 days ago
MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The start of the 2022 MLB postseason is on deck, with a dozen games set to take place as part the Wild Card rounds. The start of the NHL season also will headline the slate of weekend sports events.
Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat
MLB // 4 days ago
Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt, who announced he will retire from baseball, ended his career in style, getting introduced by his children for his first at-bat before homering in his final plate appearance.
Man who caught Judge's home run ball, worth up to $2M, unsure about what to do
MLB // 4 days ago
Man who caught Judge's home run ball, worth up to $2M, unsure about what to do
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Corey Youmans, who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run at the latest New York Yankees game in Arlington, Texas, told reporters he hasn't decided what to do with the valuable keepsake.
Yankees' Aaron Judge belts 62nd homer, sets American League record
MLB // 5 days ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge belts 62nd homer, sets American League record
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge needed just one at-bat in his 157th game to set the American League's new single-season home run record, as the slugger led off a New York Yankees game against the Texas Rangers with longball No. 62 of 2022.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
MLB // 5 days ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Tony La Russa steps down as White Sox manager, cites health issues
MLB // 5 days ago
Tony La Russa steps down as White Sox manager, cites health issues
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox due to health issues, he said in a statement.
Mets to call up MLB top prospect Francisco Alvarez
MLB // 1 week ago
Mets to call up MLB top prospect Francisco Alvarez
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will call up Francisco Alvarez, MLB's top prospect, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st homer, ties Roger Maris record
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st homer, ties Roger Maris record
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge cracked his bat into a 3-2 sinker, sending the pitch into the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen for his long-awaited, record-tying 61st home run and sparking a victory in Toronto.
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 5
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 5
Patriots sign pizza parlor employee from North Dakota
Patriots sign pizza parlor employee from North Dakota
Nike the latest sponsor to cut ties with Hockey Canada over sex assault claims
Nike the latest sponsor to cut ties with Hockey Canada over sex assault claims
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement