Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will call up Francisco Alvarez, MLB's top prospect, a league source told UPI on Friday. Alvarez, 20, hit .260 with 27 homers, 22 doubles and 78 RBIs in 112 games this season at the Triple-A and Double-A levels. The Venezuela native is the No. 1 prospect in the league, according to MLB Pipeline. Advertisement

The Mets signed the right-handed catcher on July 2, 2018. He was ranked the No. 13 international prospect in 2018-19. Alvarez will be the youngest player to make his MLB debut this season.

Veterans Tomas Nido and James McCann are the current top catchers on the Mets roster. Nido, 28, hit .242 with two homers and 27 RBIs in 94 games this season. McCann, 32, owns a .190 average with two homers and 15 RBIs over 58 games in 2022. He also was a 2019 All-Star selection.

It is unclear if Alvarez will be in the starting lineup, or if he will play catcher, in his MLB debut. He also could be slotted into the designated hitter slot.

The Mets will battle the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a three-game weekend series at 7:20 p.m. EDT Friday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Mets (98-58) own a one-game lead on the Braves (97-59) for first place in the National League East division.

They will host the Washington Nationals in their final regular-season series from Monday through Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens.

