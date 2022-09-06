Advertisement
MLB
Sept. 6, 2022 / 8:21 AM

Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in a 10-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in a 10-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Anaheim, Calif. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, earned his first career strikeout against one of baseball's best players, with an eephus pitch for a called strike against Shohei Ohtani.

Clemens registered the punch out in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 10-0 Detroit Tigers loss to Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Anaheim, Calif.

The young Tigers infielder was in the game as a relief pitcher, his sixth career appearance in that role.

Ohtani, who hit two homers earlier in the game, walked to the plate with one out and a runner on first base. The Angels pitcher/designated hitter fouled off Clemens' first offering, a 53.8-mph eephus. He took another, similarly slow heave, for a ball to work the count even.

Ohtani smacked the third pitch foul before he settled in for the final offering. The slow toss flew high above the strike zone before it dropped into the outside corner for a called third strike.

Clemens responded with a fist pump, as Ohtani walked back to the Angels dugout. The Tigers rookie also threw the ball into his dugout for a keepsake.

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo singled in the next at-bat. Right fielder Ryan Aguilar followed with an RBI single to center for the final run of the game.

RELATED White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue

Angels center fielder Magneuris Sierra lined out to right field in the final at-bat of the inning.

"We were talking in the dugout," Clemens told reporters. "I was like, 'I'm probably going to face Shohei in the eighth, or whatever.' I was just throwing it in there, and I got to two strikes.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, this might happen. Who knows?' And I threw it 60-whatever-mph, and luckily, he took it."

RELATED Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring sale

Clemens allowed three hits and one run in his lone inning of work. The Tigers infielder made his big-league debut May 31 and entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Clemens his hitting .140 with three home runs and 12 RBIs this season. His father, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and the 1986 American League MVP, logged 4,672 career strikeouts, the third-most in MLB history. Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson rank first and second, respectively, in career strikeouts.

The Angels (59-76) will host the Tigers (51-84) at 9:38 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Angel Stadium.

