Yankees' Josh Donaldson clubs walk-off grand slam vs. Rays

New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson (C) celebrates with teammates after he hit a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Josh Donaldson smashed an 0-1 fastball to right field for a 349-foot, walk-off grand slam to lead the New York Yankees to a dramatic, extra-innings win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Donaldson's blast came in the 10th inning of the 8-7 victory Wednesday in New York. The veteran slugger was 0 for 3 in the game when he walked up to the plate for the scintillating swat. Advertisement

"As a kid, that's what we all put ourselves in those moments for," Donaldson told reporters. "It was thrilling. I look forward to carrying some of this momentum going forward."

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino went 3 for 4 in the win. Second baseman Gleyber Torres went 2 for 5 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo also homered.

The Rays carried a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth. Torres hit a two-run homer in the second at-bat of the half-inning, which cut the deficit in half.

Rays pitcher Colin Poche allowed two singles and issued a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh. Pete Fairbanks then entered the game to replace Poche, but the relief pitcher walked outfielder Aaron Judge for the Yankees' third run.

Rizzo led off the bottom of the eighth with a game-tying, 360-foot solo homer. Neither team scored in the ninth, which prompted extra innings.

Rays catcher Francisco Mejia swatted a three-run double in the top of the 10th for a 7-4 lead. Judge then started the bottom of the inning on second base.

Torres started the half-inning with a single to right field. Rays relief pitcher Jalen Beeks then walked Rizzo to load the bases.

Beeks forced a swinging strike with an out-of-the zone fastball on the first pitch of his exchange with Donaldson. The veteran slugger then connected on the next pitch, another high fastball.

He made contact, flipped his bat to the left and watched the ball sail over the right field wall and drop into the crowd. Donaldson's teammates mobbed him at home to celebrate the game-winner.

Yankees starter Domingo German allowed five hits and three runs in 4.2 innings, but was not on record for a decision. Relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman allowed one hit and two runs in 2/3 of an inning to earn his second win of the season.

Rays starter Corey Kluber allowed four hits and two runs over six innings, but was not on record for a decision. Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz went 2 for 6 with three RBIs in the loss.

The Yankees (73-45) will host the Toronto Blue Jays (62-54) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Yankee Stadium. The Rays (62-54) will host the Kansas City Royals (48-71) at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.