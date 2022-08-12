Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 12, 2022 / 7:00 AM

Smyly leads Cubs past Reds in 2nd Field of Dreams Game in Iowa

By Alex Butler
1/5
Smyly leads Cubs past Reds in 2nd Field of Dreams Game in Iowa
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly walks the field before the MLB Field of Dreams Game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- No home runs reached the cornfield at this year's MLB Field of Dreams Game. Instead, it was a brilliant pitching effort from Drew Smyly that led to a 4-2 win by the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa.

A little more than 7,800 fans attended the second edition of the game Thursday at Field of Dreams Stadium, located adjacent to the movie set from the 1989 film Field of Dreams.

Advertisement

"Honestly, I caught myself in between every inning, when I wasn't pitching, just staring out into the cornfields, just looking over the left-field wall," Smyly told MLB.com.

Festivities started with MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. and his father, former Reds star Ken Griffey Sr., emerging from the outfield cornfield for a game of catch. The modern scene was an homage to the film, which tells a baseball-drive story about the once-lost-then-found relationship between a son and his late father.

Advertisement

Players from both teams then walked onto the field, wearing retro jerseys from the early 20th century. The Cubs, sporting cream-colored threads, jumped out to an early lead and never looked back,

Reds starter Nick Lodolo retired the first two Cubs hitters, but then hit third baseman Patrick Wisdom with a pitch. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki doubled two pitches later, which brought in Wisdom from first base for a 1-0 lead.

Shortstop Nico Hoerner followed with a single to left for a 2-0 lead. Cubs left fielder Ian Happ plated Hoerner with a double to center in the next at-bat.

The Cubs carried the 3-0 lead into the fourth. Designated hitter Nelson Velazquez started that inning with a single to center. Right fielder P.J. Higgins then singled to right. Second baseman Nick Madrigal singled to center two at-bats later for a 4-0 Cubs lead, which stood until the seventh.

Cubs relief pitcher Michael Rucker allowed the lone two Reds runs on an RBI double from second baseman Mark Reynolds in the bottom of that inning.

Neither team scored another run over the final two innings. Cubs closer Rowan Wick came in to start the bottom of the ninth. He retired the Reds in order to earn his seventh save of the season.

Advertisement

Smyly allowed four hits and totaled nine strikeouts over five shutout innings to earn his fifth win of 2022. Lodolo allowed seven hits, four runs and issued four walks over 4.2 innings to drop to 3-4.

Madrigal went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Cubs. Happ went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Suzuki also reached base three times. He went 1 for 3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored for the Cubs.

Reynolds went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Reds.

The Reds (44-67) will host the Cubs (46-65) in the second game of the series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Saturday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Organizers announced earlier this week that MLB will not hold a game next year at Field of Dreams Stadium due to construction on the site. Those plans include the building of a hotel and youth baseball and softball fields.

The MLB's Field of Dreams game

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will compete in the second annual MLB Field of Dreams game in a stadium adjacent to the "Field of Dreams" movie set (R) in Dyersville, Iowa, on August 11, 2022. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Reds' Joey Votto shares emotional Field of Dreams game story Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule

Latest Headlines

Reds' Joey Votto shares emotional Field of Dreams game story
MLB // 21 hours ago
Reds' Joey Votto shares emotional Field of Dreams game story
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto shared a heartwarming story about the loss of his late father and how he relates to movie character Ray Kinsella ahead of his team's appearance in Thursday's MLB Field of Dreams Game.
Vela, Ruidiaz lead MLS All-Stars over Liga MX
MLB // 22 hours ago
Vela, Ruidiaz lead MLS All-Stars over Liga MX
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz each scored to lead the MLS All-Stars over the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game in St. Paul, Minn.
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
MLB // 23 hours ago
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila, ending his two-decade tenure with the MLB franchise, team owner Christopher Ilitch announced.
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
MLB // 1 day ago
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball will pay homage to two of its oldest franchises, while also injecting a modern spin, when the Cincinnati Reds meet the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
MLB // 1 day ago
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager.
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
MLB // 2 days ago
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale fractured his wrist during a bike accident, underwent surgery and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
MLB // 2 days ago
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup indefinitely after he hit a foul ball into the top of his left foot during a game Monday, which resulted in a fracture.
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
MLB // 3 days ago
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
MLB // 3 days ago
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli unleashed a fierce screaming tirade on umpires and was ejected after a controversial ruling in a series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
MLB // 6 days ago
Angels smack 7 homers, still lose to Athletics
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels completed a rare feat in the latest chapter of their lackluster 2022 MLB campaign, hitting seven home runs, but still losing to the Oakland Athletics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady out at least 10 days for 'personal issue'
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady out at least 10 days for 'personal issue'
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Patriots running back James White, 30, to retire from NFL
Patriots running back James White, 30, to retire from NFL
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start against Jaguars amid suspension
Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start against Jaguars amid suspension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement