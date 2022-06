1/5

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is expected to miss more than month of action due to his broken thumb. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will undergo surgery on his broken left thumb and is expected to miss more than a month of action. Sources told MLB.com, NBC Sports Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday about the expectation for Harper's surgery and timeline for a potential to return. Advertisement

Harper sustained the thumb injury when he was hit by a 97-mph fastball in the fourth inning of the Phillies' 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday in San Diego.

The Phillies placed Harper on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. Outfielder Mickey Moniak was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and filled Harper's roster spot.

Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs through 64 games this season. The two-time National League MVP sustained a torn UCL in his right arm in mid-April.

The Phillies claimed outfielder Oscar Mercado on Monday off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians.

The Phillies (39-35) sit in third place in the National League East, eight games behind the first-place New York Mets (47-27). The Atlanta Braves (42-32) are second place in the division.

Advertisement

The Phillies will host the Braves at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.