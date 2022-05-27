Trending
Advertisement
MLB
May 27, 2022 / 9:54 AM

MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees

By Alex Butler
MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees
MLB criticized some of its teams for not providing adequate facilities at their stadiums for employees, regardless of their gender. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 27 (UPI) -- Several MLB teams "fall embarrassingly below" standards, create an "untenable working environment for women" and deprive women of "equal access to participate" in the game, MLB said in a memo obtained Friday by UPI.

A league source said MLB previously outlined parameters expected of its 30 teams before the 2021 season. The memo, from May 20, was sent from MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill and went to "baseball operations officials," the source said.

Advertisement

MLB requires each team to provide home and visiting women staff members clean locker room space that is close to the clubhouse. The area must be private and include a restroom and shower.

"It is unacceptable that women who are traveling as part of the visiting team are not afforded accommodations that permit them to do their jobs at the same level as their male colleagues and counterparts," the memo said.

RELATED NBA playoffs, French Open, Champions League finale, Indy 500 pack sports schedule

It added: "Many clubs' female facilities fall embarrassingly below the high standards befitting a member of a visiting traveling party of a Major League organization.

"They also create an untenable working environment for women, some of whom are now choosing to not travel to certain cities with their club on the road.

Advertisement

"Clubs that do not provide appropriate workplace accommodations for personnel regardless of gender violate MLB regulations, directly deprive women of equal access to participate in our great game, and discourage qualified women from participating in baseball roles traditionally held by men."

RELATED Red Sox hire Bianca Smith, first Black female coach

The league asked teams to provide its on-field operations department with documentation that shows current facilities provided to home and visiting coaches and staff, and plans for improvement. The league said the documentation "should" be provided by June 3 and include detailed floor plans, descriptions and photographs.

"We understand that space constraints in some ballparks may limit clubs' ability to adhere to these requirements," the memo said. "However, we expect all clubs to make the necessary sacrifices in order to provide satisfactory facilities to female staff."

MLB did not state specific discipline teams could face if they continue to violate its regulations.

San Francisco Giants assistant hitting coach Alyssa Nakken is the only woman currently on an MLB coaching staff, but others hold different roles within travel parties and require access to the same facilities.

Read More

Giants hire Alyssa Nakken as first female coach in MLB history

Latest Headlines

Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
MLB // 5 hours ago
Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
May 27 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays collaborated during their game Thursday night to use their social media accounts to raise awareness about gun violence in the United States.
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
MLB // 15 hours ago
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced.
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
MLB // 20 hours ago
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
May 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson, who was recently suspended for what MLB called a "disrespectful" comment he made to Tim Anderson, apologized Thursday to the Chicago White Sox star and Jackie Robinson's family.
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
MLB // 2 days ago
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
May 25 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres homered twice and the New York Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season with a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
MLB // 2 days ago
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
May 25 (UPI) -- Catcher Danny Jansen homered twice and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended a long-ball drought to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a lopsided victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
MLB // 3 days ago
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
May 24 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati Reds fan attempted to catch a foul ball during the team's loss to the Chicago Cubs, but his beer did most of the work, as the souvenir landed in the cup placed directly in front of him.
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
MLB // 3 days ago
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt punctuated a late-game rally with a walk-off grand slam in extra innings Monday night to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion.
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment
May 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson one game for making "inappropriate comments" to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during a game over the weekend.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, nears Alex Rodriguez on all-time list
MLB // 4 days ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, nears Alex Rodriguez on all-time list
May 23 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols hit two home runs in an 18-4 St. Louis Cardinals blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The duo of dingers brings the future Hall of Famer to within 13 homers of Alex Rodriguez for fourth in MLB history.
Red Sox 2B Trevor Story hits three homers in win vs. Mariners
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox 2B Trevor Story hits three homers in win vs. Mariners
May 20 (UPI) -- Veteran second baseman Trevor Story smashed three home runs and recorded seven RBIs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
McDavid's OT winner guides Oilers by Flames for Stanley Cup semis spot
McDavid's OT winner guides Oilers by Flames for Stanley Cup semis spot
French Open: Pliskova upset, Medvedev advances
French Open: Pliskova upset, Medvedev advances
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement