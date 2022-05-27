MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees

MLB criticized some of its teams for not providing adequate facilities at their stadiums for employees, regardless of their gender. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 27 (UPI) -- Several MLB teams "fall embarrassingly below" standards, create an "untenable working environment for women" and deprive women of "equal access to participate" in the game, MLB said in a memo obtained Friday by UPI. A league source said MLB previously outlined parameters expected of its 30 teams before the 2021 season. The memo, from May 20, was sent from MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill and went to "baseball operations officials," the source said. Advertisement

MLB requires each team to provide home and visiting women staff members clean locker room space that is close to the clubhouse. The area must be private and include a restroom and shower.

"It is unacceptable that women who are traveling as part of the visiting team are not afforded accommodations that permit them to do their jobs at the same level as their male colleagues and counterparts," the memo said.

It added: "Many clubs' female facilities fall embarrassingly below the high standards befitting a member of a visiting traveling party of a Major League organization.

"They also create an untenable working environment for women, some of whom are now choosing to not travel to certain cities with their club on the road.

"Clubs that do not provide appropriate workplace accommodations for personnel regardless of gender violate MLB regulations, directly deprive women of equal access to participate in our great game, and discourage qualified women from participating in baseball roles traditionally held by men."

The league asked teams to provide its on-field operations department with documentation that shows current facilities provided to home and visiting coaches and staff, and plans for improvement. The league said the documentation "should" be provided by June 3 and include detailed floor plans, descriptions and photographs.

"We understand that space constraints in some ballparks may limit clubs' ability to adhere to these requirements," the memo said. "However, we expect all clubs to make the necessary sacrifices in order to provide satisfactory facilities to female staff."

MLB did not state specific discipline teams could face if they continue to violate its regulations.

San Francisco Giants assistant hitting coach Alyssa Nakken is the only woman currently on an MLB coaching staff, but others hold different roles within travel parties and require access to the same facilities.

