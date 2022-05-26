Trending
Advertisement
MLB
May 26, 2022 / 7:58 PM

New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter

By Connor Grott
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter, shown Sept. 7, 2021, was in the New York Yankees' lineup Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced.

Shortly after signing him, the Yankees inserted Carpenter into their lineup as the designated hitter for Thursday's series opener at the Tampa Bay Rays. He entered the team's lineup after center fielder Aaron Hicks was scratched before game time with hamstring tightness.

Advertisement

Aaron Judge, meanwhile, was moved from designated hitter to center field.

"It happened fast and now I'm here, and I couldn't be more excited about it," said Carpenter, who was released from the Texas Rangers' Minor League system last week. "... I'm excited to put a uniform on and be part of the best team in baseball right now. I'm just fired up to be here. I'm going to hit the ground running."

Advertisement

The 36-year-old Carpenter is set to receive a $1 million salary while in MLB and $200,000 while in the minors. The three-time All-Star selection had a .275 batting average with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 21 games for Triple-A Round Rock this year.

Carpenter spent the past 11 seasons with the Cardinals, batting .262 with 155 home runs and 576 RBIs. He had just a .169 batting average last season with three homers and 21 RBIs across 207 at-bats.

RELATED Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win

"We're excited to get him here," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "He's someone who's been on our radar the last couple of months when he was with the Rangers and had that opt-out.

"He was doing really well in Triple-A. We'd been eyeing him for a while for that left-handed bat off the bench."

Carpenter has appeared at first base, second base, third base, left field and right field in his MLB career.

RELATED Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals

Read More

Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark

Latest Headlines

Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
MLB // 6 hours ago
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
May 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson, who was recently suspended for what MLB called a "disrespectful" comment he made to Tim Anderson, apologized Thursday to the Chicago White Sox star and Jackie Robinson's family.
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
MLB // 1 day ago
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
May 25 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres homered twice and the New York Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season with a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
MLB // 1 day ago
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
May 25 (UPI) -- Catcher Danny Jansen homered twice and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended a long-ball drought to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a lopsided victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
MLB // 2 days ago
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
May 24 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati Reds fan attempted to catch a foul ball during the team's loss to the Chicago Cubs, but his beer did most of the work, as the souvenir landed in the cup placed directly in front of him.
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
MLB // 2 days ago
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt punctuated a late-game rally with a walk-off grand slam in extra innings Monday night to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion.
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment
MLB // 2 days ago
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment
May 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson one game for making "inappropriate comments" to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during a game over the weekend.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, nears Alex Rodriguez on all-time list
MLB // 3 days ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, nears Alex Rodriguez on all-time list
May 23 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols hit two home runs in an 18-4 St. Louis Cardinals blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The duo of dingers brings the future Hall of Famer to within 13 homers of Alex Rodriguez for fourth in MLB history.
Red Sox 2B Trevor Story hits three homers in win vs. Mariners
MLB // 6 days ago
Red Sox 2B Trevor Story hits three homers in win vs. Mariners
May 20 (UPI) -- Veteran second baseman Trevor Story smashed three home runs and recorded seven RBIs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm hits MLB-best 4th triple, homers vs. Nationals
MLB // 1 week ago
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm hits MLB-best 4th triple, homers vs. Nationals
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. says he doesn't feel well, but he continues to shine at the plate. The infielder recorded his MLB-best fourth triple and homered in a recent extra innings loss to Washington.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer exits start with 'left side discomfort'
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer exits start with 'left side discomfort'
May 18 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Max Scherzer removed himself from his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night because of "left side discomfort," the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
French Open: Pliskova upset, Medvedev advances
French Open: Pliskova upset, Medvedev advances
Celtics' Jaylen Brown highlights playoff win with thunderous dunk vs. Heat
Celtics' Jaylen Brown highlights playoff win with thunderous dunk vs. Heat
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement